Fresh appeal to find missing Sheffield man last seen over three weeks ago

Have you seen Minod Monger?

Minod Monger, aged 23, was reported missing from his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10.

After being captured on CCTV in Parson Cross a short time later, he vanished and has not been seen since.

South Yorkshire Police said Minod is capable of walking long distances and may have travelled into neighbouring counties.

Chief Inspector Helen Lewis said: “If you are out in the countryside, look for any signs of rough sleeping. If you’re out walking your dog, keep an eye out for him. Check your sheds and outbuildings.

Originally from Nepal, Minod is around 5ft 4ins tall and has dark, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.

Minod learned survival skills as a youngster, and police believe he may be sleeping rough.

CI Lewis added: “Minod’s family are extremely worried about him. Any information you can give us to help bring him back to them is much appreciated.

“If you see Minod please do not approach him. He has additional learning needs, which mean he may become stressed or scared around strangers. The best thing for you to do is call 999 so we can get specialist officers on the scene to help bring him back to his family.”