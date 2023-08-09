Police originally wanted to stop the car as part of a probe into the theft of fuel from HGVs.

A Freelander driver was arrested after allegedly 'ramming' a South Yorkshire Police car and sparking a police chase.

Police originally wanted to speak to the driver of the vehicle because it is thought to have been used in the theft of fuel from HGVs in South Yorkshire. But the driver failed to stop for officers and 'rammed' a police car before making their escape.

The driver has been arrested for a number of offences including fail to stop, dangerous driving and disqualified driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was later spotted again and a police pursuit was mounted in the Grimethorpe area of Barnsley.

A spokeperson for South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit said officers had been on the look out for the Freelander after it rammed their 'district colleagues in the early hours of the morning and was suspected of being involved in theft of fuel from HGVs'.

The spokesperson continued: "Upon being sighted the driver failed to stop for officers.

"A short pursuit then took place around Grimethorpe before the vehicle and suspected driver were located and arrested.