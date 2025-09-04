A group supporting young people in a fight against knife crime have been donated a state-of-the-art ‘knife arch’ - and are now looking for a school in Sheffield to take it.

To some, Trevor Chrouch may be most well-known as a body builder. However his work at Olympia Gym on Rutland Road has involved him in much more than just weight training.

Yet in recent years he has become an ambassador in a fight against knife crime, using his gym as a base where he helps educate young people on the dangers of carrying weapons and promoting a kinder community.

This all ramped up to an ‘anti-knife weekend’ in August, where youngsters were invited to take part in a number of sporting activities, and funds were raised to support further campaigns.

And to top it all off, security company Sesame Portastile donated a knife arch - a type of airport-style metal detector used to identify if someone is carrying a weapon - to be installed in a school in Sheffield.

They have ‘unconditionally’ offered a SP600 arch, which retails at around £1,200, to be delivered and installed in Sheffield.

“They actually came up to the event and supported us through the weekend,” Trevor told The Star.

“They were demonstrating various different knife arches - some don’t detect mobile phones, they just look for weapons.”

However, Trevor’s search for a school to donate this to has hit a snag, as he’s been unable to find any which will take it.

The dedicated campaigner has put an appeal out on social media, and has also been working with media company ITN on a documentary about youth knife crime.

In it, a handful of youngsters anonymously share their experiences and why they felt the need to be armed.

Trevor, who said that he believes ‘prevention is better than intervention’, explains how youngsters feel like everyone else is carrying a knife so they must too to be safe.

“There’s various reasons why people thought they needed to bring a knife into school,” he added.

“Some think ‘if I don’t arm myself, then I’m at a disadvantage’.

“We try to show them that there’s another way - we demonstrate how if someone does come up with a weapon this is how to disarm them.

“It makes them feel more comfortable and confident in themselves.

“And then we also teach them manners and respect, which I think is missing.

“Some of these young people are bringing themselves up - at such a young age they’re living with no money, some with no food, it’s sad to listen to.”

David Welsh, operations director for Sesame Portastile Limited added: “We had no prior knowledge of Trevor or his charity until we received a request to make a contribution to the appeal to facilitate the provision of a knife detection arch in a Sheffield school. Although we supply many arches to schools, on a commercial basis, we felt that this was an opportunity for us to assist in this worthwhile appeal.

“Accordingly, we offered to donate, unconditionally, a brand-new arch - the offer includes delivery to Sheffield and onsite commissioning should it be required.

“Although our offer was made in April, we have received no positive response at the time of writing, but our offer is still open.

“We understand from newspaper reports that the local petition for action is going well, and we continue to wish the appeal every success in its aims, in these tragic circumstances..”