Fox Hill 'shooting': Police update on investigation after man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
South Yorkshire Police were sent to Cowper Crescent, Fox Hill, on Wednesday evening, after reports that a gun had been fired at a house on the street.
A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Police told The Star today: “No charges have been made at this time, the suspect remains in custody.”
Armed officers attended the scene on Wednesday night, and the National Police Air Service sent its aeroplane to help at the scene in a search.
Police have been carrying out additional patrols in the surrounding area and say that will continue in the coming days.
They have said they would encourage anyone with concerns or queries to speak to them.
They said yesterday: ”Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 848 of 29 April 2025. If you prefer to provide information anonymously you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://orlo.uk/1n6BI.”
