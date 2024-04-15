Four teenage boys arrested after man robbed of electric bike at knife point in Sheffield
Four boys - aged 14, 15, 15, and 16 - were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Four teenage boys have been arrested after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Sheffield this weekend.
The victim was reportedly assaulted, threatened with a knife and had his electric bike stolen in an incident on Homestead Road, Sheffield Top Lane, on Saturday (April 13).
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed four teenage boys - aged 14, 15, 15, and 16 - were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.