Four teenage boys arrested after man robbed of electric bike at knife point in Sheffield

Four boys - aged 14, 15, 15, and 16 - were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST
Four teenage boys have been arrested after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Sheffield this weekend.

The victim was reportedly assaulted, threatened with a knife and had his electric bike stolen in an incident on Homestead Road, Sheffield Top Lane, on Saturday (April 13).

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed four teenage boys - aged 14, 15, 15, and 16 - were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

