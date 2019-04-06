Four taxis suspended from service in Doncaster following spot check operation 

Police have suspended four taxis operating in the Doncaster area from service, after carrying out spot checks.

Officers checked a total of 25 taxis during the spot checks that were carried out last night.

Police said that one of the four taxis suspended from services ‘was not licensed to even be a taxi’.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “We have been with Doncaster Licensing, spot checking Taxis to ensure that they are safe to be taking you home this evening. Out of the 25 taxis checked, four have been Suspended from Service for a varying of defects. Including one that was not licenced to even be a Taxi.”