Four suspects wanted after ram raid at high-value clothing store Dynamite Menswear in Barnsley
Police are hunting for four people in connection with a ram raid that resulted in the theft of high-value clothing.
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:50 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:52 pm
On March 29, it is reported that four offenders gained access to the Dynamite Menswear store on Doncaster Road in Barnsley at about 11.50pm by using a white Ford Transit van to damage the doors to the property.
It is believed that thousands of pounds worth of clothing was taken.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 999 of 29 March 2022 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.