Four questioned over attack on 13-year-old boy at Sheffield park
Detectives investigating an incident at a Sheffield park in which a 13-year-old boy was assaulted and threatened with a knife have questioned four boys.
The incident took place at Hollinsend Park, Gleadless Townend between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, May 19.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A13-year-old boy was playing in Hollinsend Park when he was reportedly assaulted by four other boys.
“It is alleged that the boys threatened him with a knife before kicking and punching him in the face.
“The boy was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and released shortly afterwards.
“All four boys have been identified and officers are in contact with them to conduct voluntary questioning.
“As part of our enquiries, we are now looking to speak to anyone who was in or around the park at that time and have any information which could help further their enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 675 of May 19.
Alternatively, please contact PC Mayfield or another member of the Moss Way Neighbourhood Policing Team.