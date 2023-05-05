News you can trust since 1887
Four men arrested after man and woman assaulted while leaving Sheffield train to Kiveton Park

Four men were arrested after a man and woman were assaulted as they left a train that had departed from Sheffield.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 5th May 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:43 BST

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on April 1 when the 8.55pm service from Sheffield to Lincoln arrived at Kiveton Park.

The victims – a man and a woman – were assaulted as they left the train. Four men have already been arrested in connection with the incident. A fifth man has identified himself to police.

Now, police have released CCTV images of a man they also want to speak to in connection with the incident.Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.Anyone who recognises or knows who they are is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 749 of April 1, 2023.Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

