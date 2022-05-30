The Rotherham Fortify Team, alongside the force’s Tasking Support Group, conducted six warrants at addresses in Sheffield, Scunthorpe, Rotherham and West Yorkshire on May 18 and 19.

Speaking today (Monday, May 30), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this follows allegations dating back to the 1990s, when the victim was under the age of 16.

Four men aged 63, 40, 50 and 54, and a woman aged 47, were arrested on suspicion of sexual offences following the raids.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Rotherham’s Protecting Vulnerable People Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “We are committed to investigating reports of child abuse, regardless of how many years have passed.

“Victims of sexual abuse often find it difficult to come forward and I would like to reassure you that if you do speak to us, we will treat your report with sensitivity and respect.

“Our enquiries into this case are now continuing and the victim is being supported by officers.”

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said anyone who is a a victim of, or who requires more information about child sexual abuse, should visit this section of their website: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/crime-prevention-advice/child-sexual-exploitation/.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.