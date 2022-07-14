Four boys assaulted by bat-wielding yobs in Sheffield's Graves Park

Four boys were threatened with a bat and assaulted by a large group of people in a Sheffield park, police say.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 7:36 am

The four, aged 14 and 15, were walking through Graves Park when they were surrounded.

They were threatened with a bat and ordered to hand over their bags. It is reported one of the boys was pulled to the ground, before they were able to flee. No injuries were reported.

The four, aged 14 and 15, were walking through Graves Park when they were surrounded, police say.

An investigation is underway and officers say they are conducting extra patrols in the area.

In an online forum, one mum said she saw a large group run past shouting and screaming while she stood outside the cafe with her friend and their children. She described the incident as ‘scary’ and ‘very disappointing’ to see.

The incident was at 5.30pm on Friday July 8.

Police are appealing for information. Send it to https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or call 101 quoting incident number 1089.

