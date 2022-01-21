Four arrested and drugs seized after police stop car on Manor estate in Sheffield
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a police patrol in Sheffield.
Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team stopped a vehicle in the Castleback area of Sheffield during a patrol of the Manor and Arbourthorne on January 19.
After a search of the vehicle, the driver and two passengers were all arrested for drug supply offences.
A fourth man was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences after police searched a property linked to one of the males and located more drugs.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “As a result of the stop, the driver and its two passengers were all arrested for drug supply offences.
“During the course of the investigation a property linked to one of the males was searched and more controlled drugs was located and seized, a fourth male was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.”