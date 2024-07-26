Kevin Proctor: Former treasurer of Barnsley Animal Rescue Charity pleads guilty to £230k fraud

A man has admitted to defrauding a South Yorkshire animal charity out of £230,000.

Kevin Proctor, aged 61, entered a guilty plea to the charge of fraud by abuse of position during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon (July 26).

Proctor, of Hall Close, Worsbrough, Barnsley, was formerly the treasurer of Barnsley Animal Rescue Centre (BARC) when the cash went missing between August 2016 and August 2022.

Kevin Proctor, 61, has entered a guilty plea at Sheffield Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position in relation to an animal charity in Barnsley. | NW

Proctor gained a total of £230,875.36 though his fraudulent activity while working as treasurer for the charity.

BARC is a charity that has been running for 29 years, and works to rehabilitate unwanted pets until they are ready for their new home.

The court has ordered a pre-sentencing report, and Proctor is due to be sentenced on October 4.

Following the court hearing, the BARC Committee said: “This has been a difficult and disappointing time for our charity and was reported immediately to The Charity Commission and the Barnsley C.I.D who have dealt with this matter on our behalf.”

