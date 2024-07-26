Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has admitted to defrauding a South Yorkshire animal charity out of £230,000.

Kevin Proctor, aged 61, entered a guilty plea to the charge of fraud by abuse of position during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon (July 26).

Proctor, of Hall Close, Worsbrough, Barnsley, was formerly the treasurer of Barnsley Animal Rescue Centre (BARC) when the cash went missing between August 2016 and August 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Proctor, 61, has entered a guilty plea at Sheffield Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position in relation to an animal charity in Barnsley. | NW

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proctor gained a total of £230,875.36 though his fraudulent activity while working as treasurer for the charity.

BARC is a charity that has been running for 29 years, and works to rehabilitate unwanted pets until they are ready for their new home.

The court has ordered a pre-sentencing report, and Proctor is due to be sentenced on October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad