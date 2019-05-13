Former Sheffield Wednesday secretary fined over offence related to Hillsborough disaster 

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell has been fined £6,500 at Preston Crown Court for a health and safety offence related to turnstile arrangements on the day of the Hillsborough disaster.

The 69-year-old, who was also safety officer for Sheffield Wednesday at the time of the 1989 Hillsborough FA Cup semi-final, was also ordered to pay £5,000 towards the prosecution costs.

Graham Mackrell

READ MORE: Jarvin Blake trial: Jurors find one guilty of murder and two guilty of manslaughter

He was found guilty by a jury last month of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act in respect of ensuring there were enough turnstiles to prevent unduly large crowds building up outside the ground.

Mackrell, wearing a suit with blue shirt and purple tie, sat in the well of the court rather than the dock for the hearing.

READ MORE: Police recover £40,000 worth of suspected stolen items from car in Sheffield

About half a dozen family members sat in the public gallery and nine members of the press were in court for the hearing, with others watching from an annexe.

READ MORE: Man hauled before the courts for pulling out taser at Sheffield pub in bid to ‘show off’

Three members of the jury returned to court for the sentencing.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died following the crush in the central pens of the Leppings Lane terrace at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989, after exit gates to the ground were opened to relieve a build up of crowds outside.