The former chairman of a Doncaster football club has been reported missing.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 10:15

Carl Stokes, aged 57, who was the chairman of Rossington Main Football Club for 12 years until he stepped down in January, was last seen in woodland near to Stripe Road, Rossington, at 1.10am this morning.

Carl Stokes has been reported missing

Mr Stokes is white and has dark brown hair.

South Yorkshire Police said he was last seen wearing only white boxer shorts but he may also have a blue jumper with the Rossington Main Football Club logo on.

Earlier in the day Mr Stokes been wearing a white baseball cap, red top, dark shorts and white trainers.

His son, Jason Stokes, has used Facebook to issue a plea for help with the search for his dad.

He posted: “It’s desperate times now. My dad has been missing since last night.

“He was last seen over on the duck pond. I am begging anybody that can get over to the duck pond and help our family find him safe.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 953 of June 16.