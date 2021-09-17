Forensics officers examine crime scene after man murdered in Sheffield city centre

Forensic officers are investigating a street in Sheffield city centre tonight after a man was murdered.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:53 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:18 am

They are investigating the crime scene on High Street, where the man was brutally stabbed.

Police were called at around 4.30pm (September 17) to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.

