Forensics officers examine crime scene after man murdered in Sheffield city centre
Forensic officers are investigating a street in Sheffield city centre tonight after a man was murdered.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:53 pm
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:18 am
They are investigating the crime scene on High Street, where the man was brutally stabbed.
Police were called at around 4.30pm (September 17) to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.
The victim was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.
A man in his 30s was arrested following the incident.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.