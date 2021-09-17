They are investigating the crime scene on High Street, where the man was brutally stabbed.

Police were called at around 4.30pm (September 17) to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.

Forensics officers are examining a street in Sheffield city centre where a man was fatally stabbed.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the incident.