Ford Fiesta deliberately set alight on Sheffield estate
A Ford Fiesta has been deliberately set alight on a Sheffield estate.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 09:26
The vehicle was torched on Vikinglea Close in Manor at around 9.45pm last night.
Firefighters from Parkway attended, taking around 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
A post on the S13 Facebook group by area man Keith Palmer with photos of the burnt out vehicle said: “Anyone missing a silver car?”
Mr Palmer also posted a picture of tyre tracks on a nearby patch of grass where the car is believed to have been driven before being set alight.