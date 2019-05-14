A large container used to store football equipment in part of Rotherham went up in flames in an arson attack.
The 40ft unit was damaged when a number of nearby conifers were set alight last night.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Barbers Avenue, Parkgate, at around 11pm and crews spent two hours at the scene.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.