A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with sickening chants referring to the death of murdered school boy Harvey Willgoose, which could allegedly be heard during Sheffield United’s cup match against Birmingham City.

The chant was reportedly used by a single Birmingham City fan during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at St Andrew’s, marking the Blades’ first away fixture of the new season.

A video appearing to show the fan using the chant was circulated on social media, but has since been taken down.

Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunchbreak on February 3, 2025. Members of his family including mum and dad Caroline and Mark, and sister Sophie are pictured here during a memorial march held in the days after Harvey's death | Sarah Marshall for National World

At the time of writing, West Midlands Police said a teenage boy from Solihull, near Birmingham, was arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday night, and still remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon (August 14, 2025).

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A teenager has been arrested following offensive chanting at Tuesday's match involving Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

“Officers were made aware of a video showing an offensive chant aimed at Sheffield United fans.

“The boy, from Solihull, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

“He remains in custody at this time while our enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Football Club said the club was supporting West Midlands Police with their investigation.

They added: “Authorities were alerted to a video recorded during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield United.

“A teenage boy has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

“The club wishes to reiterate its stance of zero tolerance towards all anti-social behaviour.”

Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunchbreak on February 3, 2025.

The fan’s arrest comes less than a week after Harvey’s teenage killer - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was found guilty of Harvey’s murder on Friday, August 8, 2025, following a five-week Sheffield Crown Court trial.

The teenage defendant will now be sentenced for Harvey’s murder during a hearing at the same court, which is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2025.