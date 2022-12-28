A food bank could be set up to help South Yorkshire police officers struggling to afford to live.

South Yorkshire Police Federation is considering the move to help officers struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Chairman Steve Kent warned that with the cost of living rising and police pay “stagnating”, many police officers are worried about having enough to pay their bills and put food on the table.

He said: “It’s really important for members to know that they can pick up a phone and have a conversation with people who can provide solutions. We’ve got financial institutions in our force who can give practical, independent advice to officers who are really struggling.

“We are exploring the possibility of having to open our own food bank in our force because we are cognisant that some people may be too embarrassed to come and seek help. The problem is that with the Government tightening the purse strings, some of the things that may suffer as a result are overtime and people should never have to rely on overtime to make ends meet. But sadly they do, and that is a worry for some people.”

Steve said UK officers are among the lowest-paid in the G7 and called for a “root and branch review of police officers’ pay”.

