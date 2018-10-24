Fly-tippers blight Sheffield beauty spot

This was the disgusting scene greeting walkers on a Sheffield nature trail.

Peter Wolstenholme took this picture of flytipping which had been dumped on the Owlthorpe Heritage and Nature Trail.

It included a sun lounger, kitchen units and plasterboard.

To report fly-tipping visit Sheffield Council’s website at www.sheffield.gov.uk