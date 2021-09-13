Floral tributes left at crash scene on Manor estate in Sheffield after death of 'lovely lady'

Floral tributes have been left by the roadside on a Sheffield estate where a woman, in her 80s, was killed in a collision.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:58 pm

Bouquets of flowers have been left on a grass verge on Harborough Avenue, Manor, in memory of the woman, who has yet to be officially identified by the police.

Emergency services were called at 11.50am on Thursday, September 9 following a collision between a silver Volkswagen Golf and grey Volkswagen Passat.

Three people were rushed to hospital and passenger in the Volkswagen Passat died as a result of her injuries.

A serious RTC where a woman later died occured on Harborough Avenue in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

On Facebook, heartfelt tributes have poured in for her, with Ellie Silvester posting: “RIP nan, we all love you and miss you so much.”

Hayley Forrest described the woman as “a lovely lady”.

Becky Harrison described her as “a beautiful woman” who “cared so much”.

A sign put up by the police near the scene, calling for witnesses to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police have also placed a sign at the crash scene, which says: “A serious collision occurred here. Were you the witness?”

