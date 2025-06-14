New crime figures from England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the five worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in April 2025.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . The hardest-hit streets have been revealed The hardest-hit streets have been revealed | Adobe/Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Wingfield Crescent, Frecheville: 3 reports of vehicle crime The joint highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Wingfield Crescent, Frecheville, with 3 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island: 3 reports of vehicle crime The joint highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island, with 3 | Google Photo Sales