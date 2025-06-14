New crime figures from England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the five worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in April 2025.
The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.
Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, please call 999.