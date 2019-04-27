Five Sheffield motorists arrested for suspected drink or drug driving on busy night for road police

Five drivers were arrested for either suspected drink or drug driving on a busy night for police on Sheffield’s roads.

Firstly, officers remanded a man to court after stopping him on Park Square roundabout.

A driver in Hackenthorpe provided a positive test for cannabis.

After suspecting him to be under the influence of some sort of drug, the man provided a positive roadside test for cocaine, the second time he has been arrested for the same offence in the past week.

A second driver in the Hackenthorpe area blew double the drink drive limit and was kept in the cells overnight before being charged.

And a third driver, also in Hackenthorpe, tested positive for cannabis

A blood sample was obtained and if found to be over the ‘limit’ when tested, the driver will be summonsed to court for drug driving.

A driver in Sheffield city centre provided a positive test for cocaine.

In addition to these 3 individuals, police also arrested another two who provided positive breath samples at the roadside but were just under the legal prosecution limit once they had provided in custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Despite our numerous pleas, messages, reminders, advertising campaigns etc. It would seem the message is still not getting through regarding drink and drug driving.”