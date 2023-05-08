Five charged with public nuisance offences at bank holiday weekend racing at Doncaster Racecourse
Five people have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, May 6.
Published 8th May 2023, 18:01 BST
Three women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.
They were remanded in custody and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.
Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield
Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield
Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire
Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire
Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire
They have all been bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.
Police were called at 7.40pm following reports a number of people had gained access to Doncaster Racecourse.