Five people have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, May 6.

Three women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.

They were remanded in custody and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Charged were:

Police were called on Saturday evening following reports that a number of people had gained access to Doncaster Racecourse.

Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield

Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield

Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire

Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire

Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire

They have all been bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.