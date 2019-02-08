Five charged as detectives continue to target burglars in Sheffield

Four men and a teenage boy have been charged by detectives aiming to clamp down on burglaries in Sheffield.

Lee Whomersley, 43, from the Dronfield area, was charged with two counts of burglary.

Detectives are clamping down on burglaries.

He appeared before court on Tuesday, February 5 and was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, March 5.

READ MORE: Drug offenders locked up in Sheffield over last 12 months

Florin Rusin, 30, of the Darnall area, was charged with burglary.

He is already on remand charged with other offences of burglary and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 5 via video link.

READ MORE: Killer stepdad sentenced to 19 years in jail for murder of Sheffield toddler

Reardon Cronin, 18, from Mosborough, was charged with burglary and remanded in custody.

He will next appear before the courts on Monday, March 4.

47-year-old Jason White, from the Burngreave area, was charged with one count of burglary.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 8.

In addition, a 17-year-old juvenile from the Mosborough area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with one count of burglary and appeared before the Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 5 and was bailed to attend Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 20.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield bus service changes which come into force next month

The charges relate to alleged burglary offences committed in Sheffield in the last few months.

Temporary Det Sgt Jim Dyson said: “Our detectives continue to work relentlessly to investigate reported burglaries in Sheffield, because we know it’s a crime that really affects our local communities.

“We are absolutely committed to identifying individuals we believe to be involved in this type of criminality and I’d urge the public to contact police if they have any concerns or information about individuals suspected of committing burglaries.”

To report crime call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.