Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following fight

The arrests took place after police were called to an incident in Laudsdale Road around 10.30pm on Saturday (December 18).

A 51-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital. He remained in hospital and in a seriois condition this afternoon (December 20).

Another man, aged 21, was also injured and remained in hospital today.

Five men, aged 36, 34, 31, 28 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two of the men have since been released on bail. The three others have been released and face no further action.

Enquiries are ongoing. Contact police on 101 with any information.