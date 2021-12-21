Five arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of attempted murder following fight
Five men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fight in Rotherham on Saturday.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:18 am
The arrests took place after police responded to an incident in Laudsdale Road, East Herringthorpe, at around 10.30pm on December 18.
A 51-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital. He remained in hospital and in a serious condition yesterday afternoon.
Another man, aged 21, was also injured and remained in hospital yesterday.
Five men, aged 36, 34, 31, 28 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.