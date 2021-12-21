Five arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of attempted murder following fight

Five men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a fight in Rotherham on Saturday.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:18 am

The arrests took place after police responded to an incident in Laudsdale Road, East Herringthorpe, at around 10.30pm on December 18.

A 51-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital. He remained in hospital and in a serious condition yesterday afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Loui Phillips murder: Jealous Kyle Pickles killed 15-year-old after locating him...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police

Another man, aged 21, was also injured and remained in hospital yesterday.

Five men, aged 36, 34, 31, 28 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two have been released on bail. The three others have been released and face no further action.

CRIME: Trial of Sheffield couple accused of imprisoning son adjourned for two weeks after jurors test positive for Covid-19