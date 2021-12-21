The arrests took place after police responded to an incident in Laudsdale Road, East Herringthorpe, at around 10.30pm on December 18.

A 51-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital. He remained in hospital and in a serious condition yesterday afternoon.

Another man, aged 21, was also injured and remained in hospital yesterday.

Five men, aged 36, 34, 31, 28 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.