Five people were arrested and two police officers injured in a mass street brawl in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Police were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday July 15 to reports of disorder involving a large group of people. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said four men - aged 38, 37, and two 33-year-olds - and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody, while enquiries continue. One man and two police officers suffered minor injuries during the disorder.