News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Woman, 40, in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final

Five arrested and two police officers injured in mass brawl in Darnall, Sheffield

Police attended the violent incident involving a large group 'who were known to each other'

By David Walsh
Published 16th Jul 2023, 19:21 BST

Five people were arrested and two police officers injured in a mass street brawl in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Police were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday July 15 to reports of disorder involving a large group of people. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said four men - aged 38, 37, and two 33-year-olds - and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody, while enquiries continue. One man and two police officers suffered minor injuries during the disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that those involved were all known to one another, the spokesperson added. A Section 35 dispersal order was put in place and the group dispersed.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police