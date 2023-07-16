Five people were arrested and two police officers injured in a mass street brawl in the Darnall area of Sheffield.
Police were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday July 15 to reports of disorder involving a large group of people. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said four men - aged 38, 37, and two 33-year-olds - and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody, while enquiries continue. One man and two police officers suffered minor injuries during the disorder.
It is understood that those involved were all known to one another, the spokesperson added. A Section 35 dispersal order was put in place and the group dispersed.