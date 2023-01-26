A delivery man is in hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Sheffield city centre.

The man, a driver who is aged in his 20s, was found injured in a vehicle and taken to hospital where he remains, accoring to South Yorkshire Police, who have described his injuries as not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the incident, and in a statement issued this afternoon (Thursday January 26), said they were called just before 2.40am to a report of a stabbing on Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre.

Emergency services attended and the man, who officers have described as a delivery driver, was found injured in a vehicle. He was taken to hospital in the city, where he remains.

Officers believe the victim in the incident was assaulted by two men who they think were wearing dark clothing, and who both left the scene on foot. They also say that they have already been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry today and are now appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may assist with the on-going investigation.

Det Chief Insp Eleanor Welsh, from Sheffield CID, who is leading the investigation into the incident, said: “This incident has left a man in hospital when he was simply doing his job and we’re doing all we can to find those who may have been responsible.

“We’ve already been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV checks and are now asking that anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Det Chief Insp Welsh added: “Even the smallest bit of information may help. Anyone with information should report it on our online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or call 101 quoting incident number 94 of 26 January 2023.