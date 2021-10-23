Fitzalan Square taped off following police incident

Officers were deployed to the scene, in the city centre and cordoned off a section of the area.

Two police vehicles can be seen in front of the shops with officers keeping a close watch of the situation.

The exact nature of the incident is not yet known but South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Fitzalan Square has been taped off following a police incident. Picture by Adrien Weydert on Twitter