Fitzalan Square taped off following police incident

Fitzalan Square in Sheffield remains taped off on Saturday morning following a police incident.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 10:18 am

Officers were deployed to the scene, in the city centre and cordoned off a section of the area.

Two police vehicles can be seen in front of the shops with officers keeping a close watch of the situation.

The exact nature of the incident is not yet known but South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

A section of Fitzalan Square has been taped off following a police incident. Picture by Adrien Weydert on Twitter

We will bring the latest updates on this incident as we have them.