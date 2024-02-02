Firth Park: "Prolific" Sheffield shoplifter convicted of 32 separate offences jailed after breaking bail
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to all 32 shoplifting offences.
A Sheffield man has been jailed following a series of shoplifting offences in the Firth Park area in recent months.
On January 14, police arrested Zane Longden on suspicion of 24 shoplifting offences committed in December and early January.
Longden was charged and bailed with conditions, including a requirement not to attend the shops he had targeted.
Between January 16 and 27, he committed a further eight shoplifting offences at the same shops.
He was arrested again on January 28, and charged with the additional shoplifting offences and failing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test.
He was remanded into custody before pleading guilty to all 32 of the shoplifting offences.
Longden, of Minna Road in Burngreave, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 29) and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.
PC Dom Feria from the Firth Park, Shiregreen and Wincobank team said: "Shoplifting offences are not victimless crimes and Longden’s offending has had a significant impact on the businesses he targeted, as well as the local community in Firth Park.
"His offending has been prolific in recent months and I am pleased he is now behind bars and facing a custodial sentence for his actions."