Firth Park attack: Police launch CCTV appeal after boy, 17, reportedly assaulted outside Sheffield church
Officers have launched a CCTV appeal following the alleged attack, which is said to have taken place outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane.
The boy, aged 17, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which reportedly happened at 8.40am on Friday, December 20, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have completed a number of enquiries since the reported assault, including trawling CCTV, and have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident as we believe he may be able to aid the investigation.
“The man is described as white, 6ft tall, of a stocky build, bald, and with a brown beard. Do you recognise him?”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch via the force’s online portal, quoting investigation number 14/224323/24.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visitin www.crimestoppers-uk.org.