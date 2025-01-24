Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking a man after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a stranger outside a church in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have launched a CCTV appeal following the alleged attack, which is said to have taken place outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane.

The boy, aged 17, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which reportedly happened at 8.40am on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigating a reported assault on a 17-year-old boy outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, on Friday, December 20, 2024, are trying to identify the man pictured in this CCTV image. | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have completed a number of enquiries since the reported assault, including trawling CCTV, and have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident as we believe he may be able to aid the investigation.

“The man is described as white, 6ft tall, of a stocky build, bald, and with a brown beard. Do you recognise him?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch via the force’s online portal, quoting investigation number 14/224323/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visitin www.crimestoppers-uk.org.