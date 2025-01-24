Firth Park attack: Police launch CCTV appeal after boy, 17, reportedly assaulted outside Sheffield church

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are seeking a man after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a stranger outside a church in Sheffield.

Officers have launched a CCTV appeal following the alleged attack, which is said to have taken place outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane.

The boy, aged 17, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which reportedly happened at 8.40am on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police investigating a reported assault on a 17-year-old boy outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, on Friday, December 20, 2024, are trying to identify the man pictured in this CCTV image.Police investigating a reported assault on a 17-year-old boy outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, on Friday, December 20, 2024, are trying to identify the man pictured in this CCTV image.
Police investigating a reported assault on a 17-year-old boy outside Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, on Friday, December 20, 2024, are trying to identify the man pictured in this CCTV image. | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have completed a number of enquiries since the reported assault, including trawling CCTV, and have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident as we believe he may be able to aid the investigation.

“The man is described as white, 6ft tall, of a stocky build, bald, and with a brown beard. Do you recognise him?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch via the force’s online portal, quoting investigation number 14/224323/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visitin www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice