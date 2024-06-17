Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after two men carrying weapons assaulted another man in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

In a video shared online, the victim appears to be lying in the street during the attack on Bellhouse Road.

The pair who attacked the 31-year-old reportedly carried a knife and hammer, South Yorkshire Police says.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 2.15pm on June 7.

Bellhouse Road, Firth Park | Google

A video shared on Instagram appears to show the man being kicked while he is down

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that two men carrying a knife and a hammer assaulted a 31-year-old man.

An investigation has since been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace the two men believed to be responsible for the attack.