Firth Park attack: Investigation underway after men with hammer and knife attack victim in Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:06 BST
An investigation has been launched after two men carrying weapons assaulted another man in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

In a video shared online, the victim appears to be lying in the street during the attack on Bellhouse Road.

The pair who attacked the 31-year-old reportedly carried a knife and hammer, South Yorkshire Police says.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 2.15pm on June 7.

Bellhouse Road, Firth ParkBellhouse Road, Firth Park
Bellhouse Road, Firth Park | Google

A video shared on Instagram appears to show the man being kicked while he is down

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that two men carrying a knife and a hammer assaulted a 31-year-old man.

An investigation has since been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace the two men believed to be responsible for the attack.

“Anyone with information can get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 468 of 7 June 2024.”

