First pictures emerge as bomb disposal squad arrives in Sheffield suburb
The bomb disposal squad has arrived in a Sheffield suburb after a ‘suspicious item’ was found at a house.
A cordon was put in place in Darnall following the discovery at an address on Uttley Close this afternoon.
Around 40 homes were evacuated within a 100m cordon as a ‘precautionary measure’ while further examination takes place.
New pictures from the scene reveal the bomb disposal squad has now arrived.
Arrests have been made in relation to this matter and two women from Sheffield remain in police custody for questioning.
Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said: "The suspicious item was found during a search of a property and we are following standard procedures to ensure the safety of the nearby residents and officers at the scene.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to local residents, these precautionary measures are in place to ensure safety, and we will be in continual contact with those affected until they are able to return to their homes.
"I would ask people not to approach the cordon, to allow clear access for the specialists to complete their work."