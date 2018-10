This is the scene on a major Doncaster road, which has been closed due to a police incident.

High Street in Bentley remained closed, with a manned police cordon in place, at around 9pm on Monday.

A police cordon on High Street, Bentley. Picture: Tracey SImmons.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information and we are awaiting a reply.