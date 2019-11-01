Fireworks and eggs thrown at buses as Halloween mayhem breaks out on Sheffield estate

Thousands of people across Sheffield were out on the streets enjoying the Halloween festivities last night with many dressing up to take part in trick or treats.

However, disruption broke out in some areas of the city with yobs throwing fireworks into oncoming traffic and attacking buses with eggs.

In Firth Park at around 6pm, First said they were cancelling their bus services due to ‘operational difficulties’ and diverted down Barnsley Road to Sheffield Lane Top and Hadfield House Lane.

Fireworks in Firth Park - Credit: Connor Murray

Shocking footage captured by Connor Murray showed fireworks being set off across the road in Firth Park with many exploding on the street.

Marie Warsop posted on Facebook: “Just warning. If anyone is around Firth Park, be careful.

“Fireworks have been thrown across roads near surestart and library and buses going through having eggs thrown at the doors and bus.”

Superintendent for Neighbourhoods Delphine Waring said: “Last night our officers were deployed in the Firth Park area when they came across around 30 people setting off fireworks in the street.

“This type of activity puts members of the public at risk and is absolutely not acceptable, especially when it’s disrupting people going about their daily lives and running their businesses.

“This afternoon and throughout the weekend we’ve got officers in the area, working with partners and speaking to the community, carrying out patrols and area searches.

“You will see us out and about, and if you want to come and talk to us about what happened or any other concerns, please do. We want to prevent what happened last night occurring again and we are working hard to keep the community safe.

“On the whole, last night we saw very few incidents across Sheffield with the majority of people having a great Halloween and enjoying themselves, which is fantastic for our communities.”

No arrests were made but officers remained in the area throughout the evening to ensure public safety.

Similar incidents were reported in Staniforth and on Richmond Road where fireworks were thrown into the road as cars passed on either side.

Footage caught by a cyclist riding just behind one car shows a firework being launched into the street before exploding in red smoke.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at around 5.40pm yesterday with reports of a firework being let off near cars on Richmond Road. Officers attended and carried out an area search. No arrests were made.”

A number of fireworks were set off around Sheffield last night to celebrate Halloween with more expected in the run up to Bonfire Night.

Fireworks can only be bought from registered sellers between October 15 and November 10, December 26 until December 31 and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

However, you can buy fireworks at other times of the year from licensed shops.

It is currently an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on Bonfire Night (midnight to 7am), New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali (1am to 7am).

Customers need to be 18-years-old to buy then and they must not be set off in the street.