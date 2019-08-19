Firefighters tackle blaze at Sheffield city centre fish and chip restaurant
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Sheffield city centre fish and chip restaurant.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 14:10
Two crews are tackling a fire at Brenda’s Fish and Chip Shop, on Earl Way, having been called at 1.30pm.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had become smoke logged and one person inside was receiving oxygen therapy.
An ambulance has also been called to the scene, a spokesman added.
More to follow.