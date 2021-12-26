Firefighters called to tackle house fire on Brunswick Road, Sheffield on Christmas Day

Three fire crews were deployed to a house fire in Sheffield on Christmas Day (December 25).

By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 11:54 am

South Yorkshire Police said crews from Central, Rivelin and Parkway were called to Brunswick Road, Burngreave at 6.25pm.

Upon arrival, they found smoke issuing from the first floor of a three storey town house.

The firefighters then gained entry and discovered a well-established kitchen fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A screen grab of the video footage taken by Facebook user, Gaby.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The crews left the scene at around 9.30pm.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire man, 38, from Rotherham gets 18 years in prison for raping a chi...