Firefighters called to tackle house fire on Brunswick Road, Sheffield on Christmas Day

South Yorkshire Police said crews from Central, Rivelin and Parkway were called to Brunswick Road, Burngreave at 6.25pm.

Upon arrival, they found smoke issuing from the first floor of a three storey town house.

The firefighters then gained entry and discovered a well-established kitchen fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as nobody was inside at the time of the fire.