Firefighters called to tackle house fire on Brunswick Road, Sheffield on Christmas Day
Three fire crews were deployed to a house fire in Sheffield on Christmas Day (December 25).
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 11:54 am
South Yorkshire Police said crews from Central, Rivelin and Parkway were called to Brunswick Road, Burngreave at 6.25pm.
Upon arrival, they found smoke issuing from the first floor of a three storey town house.
The firefighters then gained entry and discovered a well-established kitchen fire, which was quickly extinguished.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as nobody was inside at the time of the fire.
The crews left the scene at around 9.30pm.