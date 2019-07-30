Firefighters called to Rotherham property blaze
Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a property in Rotherham early this morning.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 09:31
Crews from Rotherham Central, Dearne Valley and Elm Lane stations were dispatched to the scene in Albert Road, Parkgate, at about 12.35am.
They spent more than an hour tackling the blaze, which was on the ground floor of the property.
A fire service spokesperson said it was not known how the blaze started but nobody was injured.