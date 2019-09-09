Firefighters battling barn blaze in South Yorkshire
Firefighters are still battling a barn blaze in South Yorkshire this morning nearly 12 hours after being called to the scene.
Four crews attended the fire on Clayton Lane, in Thurnscoe Barnsley, after the call came in at around 9.45pm last night.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one engine from Doncaster remained at the scene at around 9am this morning.
The extent of the damage is not known at this stage, but there was heavy smoke in the area.
Firefighters around South Yorkshire were also called to a number of suspected arson attacks yesterday evening and overnight.
Those included three wheelie bins which were set alight on Chestnut Avenue in Carcroft, Doncaster, which one crew attended at 9.20pm yesterday.
At around 9pm last night, they were called to reports of hay bales on fire on Oldcotes Road in Dinnington, Rotherham. One crew from Askern fire station attended and was at the scene for around 50 minutes.
And at 12.40am this morning, firefighters attended Old Sheffield Road in Canklow, Rotherham, where four vehicles were abalze in a car park. One engine from Rotherham fire station was sent and remained at the scene for about 40 minutes.