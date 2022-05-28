The Westfield and Woodhouse Team, helped by officers from the Darnall Team, executed a search warrant at a property in Fenton Drive, Birley, on Wednesday, May 25.

Officers found two firearms in one room, and a quantity of Class A and B drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community leaders out and about.

All four occupants at the address were arrested – three of which have now been released under investigation for forensic enquiries to be progressed.

A 21-year-old man has been charged and remanded into custody for four firearms offences.

The raid was part of a wider police operation to crackdown on crime in the city under the banner of Operation Sceptre as part of National Knife Crime Awareness week.

A Woodhouse police community support officer was made aware of a stolen VW polo from the Rotherham area and the fact its black box had tracked it to the Stradbroke area of Sheffield.

Police with the knife arch.

The car was successfully located in Smelterwood Road and the vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination and will then will be reunited with its owner.

Police patrols were also targeted around the Handsworth area, and in particular were focused around reports of anti-social behaviour near McDonalds and the local scout hut.

Two anti-social behaviour contracts were served to individuals with their parents present.

Police said further work is ongoing with schools to identify young people responsible for the nuisance behaviour and regular patrols are being conducted.

Officers out and about.

PCSOs have also been working closely with parking services following reports of concerns around dangerous parking at Brook House Junior School in Beighton.

A number of tickets have been issued and warnings given to drivers.

A police spokesperson said: “This work will continue with more dates mapped in. Parking dangerously around schools in the area is a common problem and one we put focus on for the safety of the children and public.”

In addition, police and council representatives attended a meeting at Halfway School following reports of nuisance vehicles causing damage to the field.