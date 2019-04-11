Fire in derelict Rotherham pub treated as arson

A derelict Rotherham pub was deliberately set on fire, according to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters attended the former Masons Arms on Wellgate in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Masons Arms. Picture: Google

The first and second floors were alight, as well as the roof.

Crews spent over four hours tackling the blaze and firefighters went into the building to ensure nobody was inside.

The fire is being treated as arson.

No one was injured.