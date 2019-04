South Yorkshire firefighters were called to three deliberate car fires last night.

The Parkway crew was first called to Sheffield Road, Tinsley at 11.17pm on Wednesday night to deal with an Audi A8.

South Yorkshire Fire Service

READ MORE: CCTV image released of Sheffield man missing for over three weeks

Following this Elm Lane firefighters dealt with a Skoda Octavia on Abbeyfield Road at 3.04am today and a Ford Mondeo on Victoria Street, Mosborough at 4.43am.