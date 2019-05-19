Fire at Sheffield tip sends thick smoke billowing over city
A fire has broken out at a Sheffield tip, sending clouds of thick, black smoke billowing over the city.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 12:39
Firefighters were called to Veolia’s Household Waste Recycling Centre in Shirecliffe this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it was called at 12.18pm to reports of a skip fire at the site on Longley Avenue West.
One engine was sent to the scene, where it is understood firefighters are still present.