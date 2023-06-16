South Yorkshire Police’s North East Sheffield neighbourhood policing team said officers carried out the raid on Tuesday, and found what they believed to be cannabis plants growing in three of the rooms inside the property in Fir Vale.
Police said that officers went into the house with a warrant issued under the misuse of drugs act. They added that they arrested a man inside the building.
Officers say a man was later charged with production of cannabis and has been remanded in custody until his case is heard at Sheffield Crown Court.
Mature cannabis plants are estimated to have a value of around £1,000.
Anyone with information on those involved in the cultivation of cannabis should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.