Fir Vale police raid: Man charged over cannabis discovery in Sheffield drug den

A man has been arrested after cannabis plants were found when police raided a house in Sheffield suspected of being used as a drug den.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST

South Yorkshire Police’s North East Sheffield neighbourhood policing team said officers carried out the raid on Tuesday, and found what they believed to be cannabis plants growing in three of the rooms inside the property in Fir Vale.

Police said that officers went into the house with a warrant issued under the misuse of drugs act. They added that they arrested a man inside the building.

Officers say a man was later charged with production of cannabis and has been remanded in custody until his case is heard at Sheffield Crown Court.

A man was arrested after a police raid on a house in Fir Vale. PIcture shows cannabis plants police were found insideA man was arrested after a police raid on a house in Fir Vale. PIcture shows cannabis plants police were found inside
Mature cannabis plants are estimated to have a value of around £1,000.

Anyone with information on those involved in the cultivation of cannabis should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.