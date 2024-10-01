The figures, which have been published by the Home Office, include fans of clubs from the Premiership, the Championship, League One, League Two, and the National League.

They also break the figures down to show how old the fans were who were banned for their behaviour.

The figures reveal all the fans at the clubs traditionally covered by The Star were male. We have published the figures for those six clubs in the gallery below.

And they also reveal that a number of children are among those who have been banned.

All the figures represent the number of banning orders that were in place on August 1, 2024, for fans of each club. Take a look at the gallery below to see all the figures. The clubs are listed alphabetically.

Football banning orders Figures show how many banning orders South Yorkshire's football clubs have issued - and the ages of those who were banned

Barnsley FC: 22 Barnsley FC had 22 football banning orders in place at the start of August 2024. There were three banning orders in place for 10 to 17 year olds; 13 banning orders in place for 18 to 34 year olds, four for 35 to 49 year olds, and two for people aged 50 to 64.

Chesterfield: 14 Chesterfield FC had 14 football banning orders in place at the start of August 2024. There was one banning order in place for someone aged between 10 and 17 year old; seven in place for 18 to 34 year olds, five for 35 to 49 year olds, and one for people aged 50 to 64.