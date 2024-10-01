The figures, which have been published by the Home Office, include fans of clubs from the Premiership, the Championship, League One, League Two, and the National League.
They include Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.
They also break the figures down to show how old the fans were who were banned for their behaviour.
The figures reveal all the fans at the clubs traditionally covered by The Star were male. We have published the figures for those six clubs in the gallery below.
And they also reveal that a number of children are among those who have been banned.
All the figures represent the number of banning orders that were in place on August 1, 2024, for fans of each club. Take a look at the gallery below to see all the figures. The clubs are listed alphabetically.