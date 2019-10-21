Fifth man charged with murder of Sheffield dad Lewis Bagshaw due to appear in court
The fifth man to be charged in connection with the murder of Sheffield dad-of-one Lewis Bagshaw is due to appear in court.
Callum Ramsey, 18, of Batworth Drive, Shirecliffe, is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, charged with murder.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found stabbed in Piper Crescent, Southey, on the evening of Sunday, July 21.
Lewis, who had a young son, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
It is thought he staggered into Piper Crescent to seek help after being attacked elsewhere.
Ramsey has been charged with murder along with three other suspects – a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons; Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe and Nicki Humphrey, 42, of no fixed abode.
Scott Winter, aged 39, of Southey Avenue, Longley, was also charged with murder in July 2019 but, following a joint decision by South Yorkshire Police and Crown Prosecution Service, the charge was dropped and he was been released from custody.
Anyone with information about the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or the incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507.
You can also provide information online via the Police Major Incident Reporting Site here.