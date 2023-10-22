4 . Louis Maidment: Remorseless Sheffield man jailed for raping and sexually abusing two boys when he was a teenager

Sending defendant, Louis Maidment, to begin a nine-year prison sentence for the rape and sexual abuse of two boys, Judge Graham Robinson told the 28-year-old: “In the five references that have been written by individuals [in support], what’s striking is that it is clear that you are capable of behaving properly with people. And, so, why you targeted your two victims may forever be a mystery.” Maidment was convicted of a string of horrifying historical sex offences, including four counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. An April 4, 2023 hearing was told how Maidment, of Hinde House Lane, Firth Park, Sheffield had sexually abused the two boys, who were not known to each other, when he was between 15 and 16-years-old, and his victims were aged 10 and 11. Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Robinson said police began to investigate Maidment after one of his victims, Boy A, saw Maidment in a ‘chance sighting’ in Sheffield in 2019, several years after the offending took place; and decided to finally report him. A police report made against Maidment relating to the other victim, Boy B, shortly after the abuse took place resulted in no further action being taken at the time, but was reviewed after Boy A made allegations against Maidment.