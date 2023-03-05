A man has died after his Ferrari hit a tree and flipped over in a horror crash in South Yorkshire.

The car, a red Ferrari F8 Tributon, left the A630 in Armthorpe, Doncaster, and came to rest on its roof.

A member of the public called police following the incident at about 8.50am today, Sunday March 5. The driver, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be formally identified. The smash happened near the roundabout with Herald Road and Thorne Road.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward. They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage which captured the vehicle before the collision to come forward to see if they can assist with enquiries.

Call 101 quoting incident number 230 or access the police portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

